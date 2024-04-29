CTD arrests four key TTP terrorists involved in Bisham attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday claimed to have arrested four key terrorists of Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), involved in a suicide attack on the vehicle of Chinese engineers in Bisham district, last month.

Terming the arrests a ‘big headway’, the CTD KP spokesperson in a statement identified the suspects as mastermind Adil Shehbaz, and Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi, Zahid Qureshi and Nazeer Hussain. The head of the arrested terrorists, Adil Shehbaz, was a resident of Jalalabad district of Afghanistan.

The four terrorists including Adil Shebaz, Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi, Zahid Qureshi and Nazir Hussain were residing in district Mansehra of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The spokesperson said that “terrorist Shehbaz has admitted to playing a pivotal role in the execution of the Bisham attack”.

He has also confessed to having links with Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

On March 26, a vehicle-borne suicide bomber targeted a convoy escorting Chinese engineers in the remote Bisham area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, killing six people, including five Chinese engineers and the vehicle’s driver.

The Chinese engineers were enroute their camp in Dasu, the district headquarters of the Upper Kohistan district of KP from Islamabad. Their vehicle was hit by an explosive-laden vehicle, coming from the opposite direction, near Lahore Nala on the Karakoram Highway.

Chinese engineers’ vehicle was thrown off the mountainous road into a deep ravine by the impact of the blast.

APP/vak