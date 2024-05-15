Kashmiris On Int'l Day Of Families Demanded Right To Self-determination In IIOJK
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) As the world observes the International Day of Families, the Kashmiri families in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) continue to face misery and victimization at the hands of the Indian army and police and demanding their right to self-determination.
A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the International Day of Families revealed that Jammu and Kashmir, being the most militarized zone in the world, has witnessed killings, enforced disappearances, torture, rapes, and other brutalities by the Indian forces over the past three decades.
The report highlighted that more than 8,000 people have vanished in custody after being arrested by the Indian army, police, and paramilitary forces during cordon and search operations and house raids since 1990. Thousands of families of victims of enforced disappearances have been working tirelessly to trace their missing ones.
The families of those who disappeared suffer economically because, in most cases, the breadwinner of the family is targeted. Kashmiris of every age and gender are being mercilessly killed, tortured, and humiliated for demanding freedom.
Thousands of Kashmiris, including over three dozen women leaders, are facing illegal detention inside Kashmir jails and in the infamous Tihar Jail in India. They are being victimized under black laws like the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, the Disturbed Areas Act, the Public Safety Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act only for representing the Kashmiri people’s righteous demands and aspirations, the report added.
APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement in Srinagar, expressed solidarity with the families of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, activists, and youth who are facing illegal detention and injustice. He appealed to the world community to support the victim families in IIOJK.
