Pakistan, China Agreed To Sustain Growing Momentum Of Bilateral Ties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 11:20 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Pakistan and China on Wednesday agreed to sustain the growing momentum of bilateral relations in all areas of cooperation and to further deepen the iron-clad friendship.
The bilateral ties were discussed in a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Chinese Executive Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang here, senior officials from both sides were present in the meeting.
Deputy prime minister and foreign minister, who is on a four-day visit to China, expressed condolences and outrage on the Shangla attack on March 26, 2024, assured zero tolerance for perpetrators and lauded the services of the fallen Chinese workers.
The two leaders held an in-depth discussion on the various aspects of bilateral relations including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (Phase-II), trade, economic cooperation and investment.
Connectivity through Khunjerab border crossing and a simplified visa regime were also discussed.
Ishaq Dar noted the progress made by CPEC in energy and infrastructure and expressed confidence in the positive dividends under Phase-II in the fields of industry, agriculture and mineral development.
Vice Premier Ding expressed China’s full support to Pakistan in all areas of cooperation including economy, trade and investment, and reaffirmed the importance of fast-track implementation of CPEC projects for mutual prosperity and development.
