IRSA Releases 178,600 Cusecs Water
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 178,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 217,200 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1471.00 feet and was 73.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 58,100 cusecs and 36,200 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1173.95 feet, which was 123.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 58,700 cusecs and 42,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 126,500, 89,200, 44,300 and 13,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 69,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 16,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
