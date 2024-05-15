Open Menu

IRSA Releases 178,600 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 12:40 PM

IRSA releases 178,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 178,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 217,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1471.00 feet and was 73.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 58,100 cusecs and 36,200 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1173.95 feet, which was 123.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 58,700 cusecs and 42,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 126,500, 89,200, 44,300 and 13,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 69,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 16,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of ..

Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures

7 minutes ago
 ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May ..

ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

4 hours ago
 German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

13 hours ago
 IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign agai ..

IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases

14 hours ago
Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowle ..

Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy

14 hours ago
 Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

14 hours ago
 2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe

2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe

14 hours ago
 NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through mov ..

NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries

14 hours ago
 Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI ..

Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI chairman, wife to KP

14 hours ago
 Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat f ..

Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan