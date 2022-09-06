CTD arrests street criminal from Metroville

The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Karachi on Tuesday arrested a street criminal wanted to police for his involvement in numerous street crimes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Karachi on Tuesday arrested a street criminal wanted to police for his involvement in numerous street crimes.

According to an official, the CTD team on a tip off arrested Shoaib Khan son of Yar Muhammad from Metroville area of the megalopolis.

Arrested accused along with his other accomplices on July 9, 2022 stole cash from a textile factory located in SITE area. They locked a watchman of factory in a room and stole cash Rs. 6.5 million and a gold biscuit from a locker in the factory. The accused left a pistol and a snatched motorcycle in the factory.

The accused has been arrested earlier as well and was also declared proclaimed offender.

Further investigations were underway.