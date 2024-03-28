CTP Accelerate Operation Against Encroachments, Illegal Parking
Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have accelerated its ongoing operation against encroachments and illegal parking in city markets.
According to City Traffic Officer (CTO), Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan, this year, 11,419 challan tickets were issued for wrong parking while 42 cases were also registered for disrupting the flow of traffic on city roads.
Taimoor Khan said CTP was conducting a grand operation across the district against illegal parking and encroachment mafia to further improve the flow of traffic.
He informed that warnings were issued to the shopkeepers and plaza owners before launching the operation. He said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against those who did not remove encroachments.
Cases were also being registered against those found involved in obstructing the flow of traffic, the CTO said.
Illegal parking and encroachments on the roads cause traffic jams and also create problems for other road users, Taimoor Khan said, adding that solid steps taken by the CTP would not only help restore the beauty of the city, but the citizens would also see a clear improvement in the flow of traffic.
The CTO further informed that special tasks had been given to the in-charge education wing to educate the citizens and students about parking and other traffic rules.
Recent Stories
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.42 billion
Aeon & Trisl signifies back-to-back successes by securing the No. 1 Award at the ..
Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-127 challenged
PSX witnesses positive trend today
PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ concerns
Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, abettors of Bisham terrorist att ..
May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military courts to deliver reserved verd ..
Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangla suicide attack
OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lin ..
PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG Health announces construction of new dental unit at RHC Khangarh2 minutes ago
-
MDA to make new U-turns on Bosan road to ease traffic flow2 minutes ago
-
Dengue preventive, control campaign accelerates in district11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner presides meeting regarding 21th Ramazan of Larkana region11 minutes ago
-
Court awards two-time death sentence in a murder case11 minutes ago
-
NHA working to remove debris to open Zhob-Dhanasar road12 minutes ago
-
UNICEF delegation calls on KP CM; discusses issues of public welfare12 minutes ago
-
65 Deputy Public Prosecutors promoted21 minutes ago
-
Principal sheds light on dangers of kite flying22 minutes ago
-
Spring tree plantation drive underway in Bahawalpur22 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder till Apr 422 minutes ago
-
Security put on high alert for Easter22 minutes ago