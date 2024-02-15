Customs Recovers Rs. 55m Smuggled Goods
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Customs authorities have recovered smuggled goods worth more than Rs. 55 million in a major operation.
Spokesperson Liaquat Kamal said here on Thursday that Deputy Collector Customs Dr. Jahangir impounded two trucks loaded with smuggled goods worth Rs. 55m in Sargodha city area. An accused was arrested during the operation.
According to the inspection report of vehicle number TKB-357, among the goods seized included 50-gram drugs, Gutka betel nut, Zafarani pan masala, export standard 44 bags, 576-kg, packed in 2600 tons. F/03 Sodium Glutamate (China Salt) I/0 China 400-kg 16 bags, F/0 cigarette brand Melanopine 30 cartons 300,000 sticks, Gutka brand G.
Mandia 22 bags, Made in China Glitter Sheets 1400-kg, beetle nuts 14,322-kg, art silk cloth (subject to lab test) 2500-kg, 127 used tires of different brands and sizes, 20 bags of snuff made in India, valued at Rs. 77.295 million.
Another truck, registration No. P-4521, was stopped at Namal Hills Mianwali, Talagang Road, loaded with 9,580-kg of art silk cloth, seized goods valued at around Rs. 55.405 million.
Chief Collector Customs Ali Abbas Gurdezi said operation against against smugglers would continue.
