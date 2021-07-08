UrduPoint.com
C&W Directed To Complete Construction Work In Jahanzeb College Before December

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Higher Education and Information, Kamran Bangash on Thursday directed the Communication and Works Department (C&W) to complete ongoing construction work in Government Postgraduate Jahanzeb College, Saidu Sharif Swat before December this year to facilitate students.

Presiding over a high-level meeting regarding under-construction degree colleges at DC office Swat.

Deputy Commissioner Swat, Junaid Khan and Director General Higher Education, Zahoor Khan briefed the SA Chief Minister about an under construction new degree colleges in Swat district.

DC informed that out of eight new degree colleges, construction work and land acquisition was needed to be required while Government Degree College Baghdheri Matta Swat would be operational by September this year.

Similarly, Government Girls Degree College, Sabora Matta is ready for education activities and 60 percent work on Government Degree College Vanay Matta Swat completed and it would be operational by September next year.

The CM aide was told that Government Degree College Saidu Sharif was made operational in a rented building and Section IV was imposed for acquisition of 20 kanal land for Government Degree College Saidu Sharif Swat and 74 kanal land for Government Degree College Charbagh besides completion of preparation of paper work for Government Degree College Bahrain in Swat.

The DC said contractor of the Government Postgraduate College Swat had been fined for slow pace of work and C&W Department had taken administrative approval of all construction works.

