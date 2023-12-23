Open Menu

Da Hawwa Lur Celebrates Women Day With Home Based Female Workers

Published December 23, 2023 | 12:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Da Hawa Lur, a non-governmental organization that advocates against all forms of gender discrimination, here on Saturday celebrated Women Day 2023 by inviting home based female workers including teachers, polio vaccinators, media persons, lawyers and social activists.

The objective of Women Day is to arrange gatherings of working female for discussion over problems being faced by them.

The participants of the function belonging to different walks of life, spoke on the occasion and highlighted hurdles being faced by them in continuation of their profession.

Members of Khyber Pakhtunkwa Working Women Forum, formed by Da Hawwa Lur, also participated and made a pledge of raising voice for attaining political rights of women, curbing of violence on female and harassment at work place.

In her welcome address, Chairperson Da Hawwa Lur, Khurshid Bano gave the back ground of Women Day to be observed on December 22.

Later, a cake was also cut in connection with celebration of the day and gifts were distributed among participants.

