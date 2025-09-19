Open Menu

Boy Dies In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Boy dies in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) A 15-year-old boy was killed in a road accident near the TMA office in Sambrial tehsil on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122,the victim ,identified as Abdullah,resident of New Abadi Bangla Sambrial, was riding a motorcycle when he lost control while overtaking a donkey cart and collided with a dumper truck.

He sustained severe head injury and died on the spot. The body was shifted to a nearby hospital.

