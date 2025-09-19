MCCI Terms Pak-Saudi Defence Pact 'historic Milestone'
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 11:30 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The President of the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Sheikh, hailed the recently signed Pakistan-Saudi Arabia mutual defence agreement as a "historic milestone," marking the beginning of a new era in relations between the two brotherly nations.
In a statement issued on Friday, Mr. Sheikh said the agreement signifies that, from now on, the defence of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will be united — reflecting the depth and strength of their bilateral ties. He emphasized that the agreement would not only strengthen defence cooperation but also play a vital role in promoting peace and stability across the region.
Highlighting a key provision, he noted that an act of aggression against one country would be considered an attack on both, underscoring the strategic depth of the partnership.
The MCCI President stated that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have always shared historic and fraternal relations, which will now expand significantly under the new agreement. Enhanced defence cooperation, he added, will also create vast opportunities for the private sector — opening new avenues for investment, boosting industrial collaboration, and strengthening linkages between the business communities of both countries.
Calling the pact important from both defence and economic perspectives, Mr. Sheikh said it would not only bring the two governments closer but also deliver lasting benefits to their people. He concluded that the growing strategic ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan would foster development, prosperity, and expanded commercial activity throughout the wider region.
