Dar, Kazakh counterpart co-chair high-level talks to boost bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday co-chaired delegation-level talks with Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, marking a significant step toward deepening Pakistan-Kazakhstan relations across multiple sectors.

The Kazakh delegation, comprising ministers of transport and trade, vice ministers for IT and agriculture, and senior officials, held extensive engagements with their Pakistani counterparts, the Foreign Office Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan in a news release said.

Prior to the talks, he said the dignitaries met with Pakistan’s ministers of communications, railways, and commerce, while Joint Working Groups on IT and agriculture convened to explore sector-specific cooperation. The delegation also visited the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park (NASTP) and held business meetings with leading Pakistani conglomerates.

During the plenary session, he said Ishaq Dar and Murat Nurtleu reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral ties. Discussions centered on enhancing trade and investment, expanding collaboration in agriculture and information technology, promoting education, culture, and tourism, and strengthening regional connectivity through logistics and transport networks.

Both sides also discussed closer coordination in multilateral fora.

A key outcome of the talks was the signing of an Action Plan of Cooperation between the foreign ministries of Pakistan and Kazakhstan. The roadmap lays out structured engagement in diverse areas including politics, trade, defence, science and technology, culture, tourism, humanitarian assistance, and consular facilitation. The plan institutionalises regular consultations and underscores the shared resolve to elevate relations to new heights.

The two deputy prime ministers also reviewed preparations for the forthcoming visit of the Kazakh President to Pakistan in November 2025, the first such visit since 2003. They directed their teams to fast-track agreements and MoUs to be concluded during the visit.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar highlighted that the adoption of the Action Plan was a “milestone achievement reflecting the strong political will of the leadership of both countries to promote mutual trust, economic cooperation, and a forward-looking vision for regional peace and prosperity.”