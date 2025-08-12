Open Menu

Dar Stresses Importance Of Institutional Efficiency To Boost Public Service Delivery

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 08:37 PM

Dar stresses importance of institutional efficiency to boost public service delivery

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday stressed the importance of institutional efficiency, evaluation mechanisms, and delivery of tangible outcomes to enhance public service delivery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday stressed the importance of institutional efficiency, evaluation mechanisms, and delivery of tangible outcomes to enhance public service delivery.

He was chairing a meeting of the committee on Improving Government Efficiency here.

The committee focused discussions on advancing a governance model that is transparent, merit-based, & technologically driven, with clear and objective performance assessment criteria. The goal is to establish a system that is results-oriented, accountable, and responsive to public needs.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers for Economic Affairs and Petroleum; Advisors to the Prime Minister on Industries & Production, Governance, and Privatisation; SAPM Tariq Bajwa; Federal Secretaries of Cabinet and Economic Affairs; and other senior officials from relevant departments.

Recent Stories

FNC, US Embassy discuss strengthening parliamentar ..

FNC, US Embassy discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Programme for Gaming to host region’s firs ..

Dubai Programme for Gaming to host region’s first-ever government pavilion at ..

11 minutes ago
 WHO warns of catastrophic health crisis in Gaza as ..

WHO warns of catastrophic health crisis in Gaza as hospitals struggle, supplies ..

41 minutes ago
 SEC oversees terms for granting supplementary supp ..

SEC oversees terms for granting supplementary support to families

56 minutes ago
 Azam Swati approaches IHC for cases details

Azam Swati approaches IHC for cases details

4 minutes ago
 Dar stresses importance of institutional efficienc ..

Dar stresses importance of institutional efficiency to boost public service deli ..

4 minutes ago
Table tennis matches played at Bilawal Sports Comp ..

Table tennis matches played at Bilawal Sports Complex Nawabshah

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan team camp to begin on August 16

Pakistan team camp to begin on August 16

4 minutes ago
 NA Speaker lauds security forces for successful op ..

NA Speaker lauds security forces for successful operation in Zhob

4 minutes ago
 Govt. working to attract more investment in IT sec ..

Govt. working to attract more investment in IT sector: Federal Minister for Info ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab Food Authority (PFA) intensifies milk, meat ..

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) intensifies milk, meat crackdown

1 hour ago
 SU hosts seven events for 78th Independence Day ce ..

SU hosts seven events for 78th Independence Day celebrations

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan