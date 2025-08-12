Dar stresses importance of institutional efficiency to boost public service delivery

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday stressed the importance of institutional efficiency, evaluation mechanisms, and delivery of tangible outcomes to enhance public service delivery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday stressed the importance of institutional efficiency, evaluation mechanisms, and delivery of tangible outcomes to enhance public service delivery.

He was chairing a meeting of the committee on Improving Government Efficiency here.

The committee focused discussions on advancing a governance model that is transparent, merit-based, & technologically driven, with clear and objective performance assessment criteria. The goal is to establish a system that is results-oriented, accountable, and responsive to public needs.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers for Economic Affairs and Petroleum; Advisors to the Prime Minister on Industries & Production, Governance, and Privatisation; SAPM Tariq Bajwa; Federal Secretaries of Cabinet and Economic Affairs; and other senior officials from relevant departments.