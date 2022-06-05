Dastarkhwan opened at railway station for passengers, porters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :The Railways administration in collaboration with Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi foundation has opened Dastarkhwan here at railway station for the passengers and porters (coolie).

Renowned industrialist and social leader Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi and Deputy DS Railway Saima Bashir formally inaugurated Mehr Fatima Dastarkhwan at railway station platform here on Sunday.

Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi said that Mehr Fatima Dastarkhwan will benefit more than 200 passengers and porters with free of cost meal within the limits of railway station on daily basis. The circle of Dastarkhwans will be extended to more areas of the city.

Rumi said that Mehr Fatima Dastarkhwan was also being started soon at Saho Chowk (Masood Rumi Square) after getting place from district administration where more than 500 people will be able to eat free food every day.

He further said the work on health, education and clean water projects was also underway with rapid pace.

On this occasion, Deputy DS Railway Saima Bashir said the Railways administration will play its role with regard to Mehr Fatima Dastarkhwan and in the current inflation these Dastarkhwans will be a cause of relief for porters.

On this occasion, prayers were made for the prosperity of the country.