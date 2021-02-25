Data of shipping office digitalized to facilitate seafarers: Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday said that data of the Government Shipping Office (GSO) has been digitalized to facilitate seafarers in expediting requirements for joining vessels.

In a tweet, he asked all the seafarers to verify their data in the GSO online system and contact them in case of any discrepancies.