DC, ADC pay surprise visit to SDC Shami Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Gul Bano paid a surprise visit to Service Delivery Centre (SDC), Shami Road here on Monday.

On this occasion, Deputy Director (Data-base), SDC, Mohammad Asghar Khan gave them a detailed briefing regarding facilities available to the people in the Service Delivery Centre.

The deputy commissioner checked computerized record at different counters and met applicants to collect first hand information about their problems.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner directed the Deputy Director and other staff for extending all possible facilities and creation of easiness in provision of record.

The Incharge of the Service Delivery Centre told that land record of 108 villages has been digitalized wherein the facilities like Fird, transfer and other facilities are being provided while computerization of more villages is in progress and they also be made online soon.