UrduPoint.com

DC, ADC Pay Surprise Visit To SDC Shami Road

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 07:26 PM

DC, ADC pay surprise visit to SDC Shami Road

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Gul Bano paid a surprise visit to Service Delivery Centre (SDC), Shami Road here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Gul Bano paid a surprise visit to Service Delivery Centre (SDC), Shami Road here on Monday.

On this occasion, Deputy Director (Data-base), SDC, Mohammad Asghar Khan gave them a detailed briefing regarding facilities available to the people in the Service Delivery Centre.

The deputy commissioner checked computerized record at different counters and met applicants to collect first hand information about their problems.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner directed the Deputy Director and other staff for extending all possible facilities and creation of easiness in provision of record.

The Incharge of the Service Delivery Centre told that land record of 108 villages has been digitalized wherein the facilities like Fird, transfer and other facilities are being provided while computerization of more villages is in progress and they also be made online soon.

Related Topics

Visit Road Progress Mohammad Asghar All

Recent Stories

SWRO water desalination plant in Jebel Ali is 92.4 ..

SWRO water desalination plant in Jebel Ali is 92.4% complete: DEWA

56 seconds ago
 Fujairah CP receives winner of UAE President’s c ..

Fujairah CP receives winner of UAE President’s chess cup

1 minute ago
 57 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

57 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

1 minute ago
 E-cigarettes containing nicotine cause blood clott ..

E-cigarettes containing nicotine cause blood clotting: Study

1 minute ago
 ACS chairs meeting on Public Investment Management ..

ACS chairs meeting on Public Investment Management

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents ..

Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents in plots allotment case

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.