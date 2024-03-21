Open Menu

DC Applauds Danish School Hasilpur For Academic Achievements

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 03:00 PM

DC applauds Danish School Hasilpur for academic achievements

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Zaheer Anwar Jappa, visited the Danish School Hasilpur Girls and Boys Campuses and presided over the 14th meeting of the Governing Body.

The meeting was attended by Principal Shehla Farhan, Principal Chaudhry Akram, Saeed Hameed Advocate, Rao Babar Ali Advocate, Muhammad Aamir, Hafiz Fida, and Irfan Ali.

During the meeting, the educational performance of the Danish Schools was reviewed, with an emphasis on the need for better and innovative educational activities to enhance standards and results. It was reported that the team from Danish School Hasilpur had achieved significant success, including securing the first position and a gold medal in the Pakistan Handball Federation's Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Program.

Moreover, the Boys Campus of the school also excelled at the Intercollegiate Fastest Men Championship at Aitchison College, winning a gold medal in the 100-meter relay race. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa commended the staff for their efforts and assessed various sections of the school during his visit.

Additionally, Deputy Commissioner Jappa inspected the arrangements for Sehri, Iftar, and other facilities for students and planted a tree at the Boys Campus as part of the school's greening initiative.

It was noted that the school aims to plant 4000 trees at the Boys Campus, with 3500 already planted, and 3000 at the Girls Campus, with 2500 planted so far. The meeting discussed plans for further progress and improvement of the school to continue providing quality education to the students.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Education Visit Bahawalpur Progress Hasilpur Babar Ali Gold From Race

Recent Stories

Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electri ..

Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered

37 minutes ago
 vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excell ..

Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan

54 minutes ago
 RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pa ..

RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas ..

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project

1 hour ago
 Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preve ..

Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..

3 hours ago
 PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserve ..

PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat

3 hours ago
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to pe ..

Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan ..

Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans

15 hours ago
 Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation

Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation

15 hours ago
 Philipsen adds Brugge-De Panne honours after San R ..

Philipsen adds Brugge-De Panne honours after San Remo win

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan