DC applauds Danish School Hasilpur for academic achievements

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Zaheer Anwar Jappa, visited the Danish School Hasilpur Girls and Boys Campuses and presided over the 14th meeting of the Governing Body.

The meeting was attended by Principal Shehla Farhan, Principal Chaudhry Akram, Saeed Hameed Advocate, Rao Babar Ali Advocate, Muhammad Aamir, Hafiz Fida, and Irfan Ali.

During the meeting, the educational performance of the Danish Schools was reviewed, with an emphasis on the need for better and innovative educational activities to enhance standards and results. It was reported that the team from Danish School Hasilpur had achieved significant success, including securing the first position and a gold medal in the Pakistan Handball Federation's Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Program.

Moreover, the Boys Campus of the school also excelled at the Intercollegiate Fastest Men Championship at Aitchison College, winning a gold medal in the 100-meter relay race. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa commended the staff for their efforts and assessed various sections of the school during his visit.

Additionally, Deputy Commissioner Jappa inspected the arrangements for Sehri, Iftar, and other facilities for students and planted a tree at the Boys Campus as part of the school's greening initiative.

It was noted that the school aims to plant 4000 trees at the Boys Campus, with 3500 already planted, and 3000 at the Girls Campus, with 2500 planted so far. The meeting discussed plans for further progress and improvement of the school to continue providing quality education to the students.