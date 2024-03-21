DC Applauds Danish School Hasilpur For Academic Achievements
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 03:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Zaheer Anwar Jappa, visited the Danish School Hasilpur Girls and Boys Campuses and presided over the 14th meeting of the Governing Body.
The meeting was attended by Principal Shehla Farhan, Principal Chaudhry Akram, Saeed Hameed Advocate, Rao Babar Ali Advocate, Muhammad Aamir, Hafiz Fida, and Irfan Ali.
During the meeting, the educational performance of the Danish Schools was reviewed, with an emphasis on the need for better and innovative educational activities to enhance standards and results. It was reported that the team from Danish School Hasilpur had achieved significant success, including securing the first position and a gold medal in the Pakistan Handball Federation's Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Program.
Moreover, the Boys Campus of the school also excelled at the Intercollegiate Fastest Men Championship at Aitchison College, winning a gold medal in the 100-meter relay race. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa commended the staff for their efforts and assessed various sections of the school during his visit.
Additionally, Deputy Commissioner Jappa inspected the arrangements for Sehri, Iftar, and other facilities for students and planted a tree at the Boys Campus as part of the school's greening initiative.
It was noted that the school aims to plant 4000 trees at the Boys Campus, with 3500 already planted, and 3000 at the Girls Campus, with 2500 planted so far. The meeting discussed plans for further progress and improvement of the school to continue providing quality education to the students.
Recent Stories
Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered
Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan
RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..
PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024
Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans
Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation
Philipsen adds Brugge-De Panne honours after San Remo win
More Stories From Pakistan
-
A farewell ceremony held to bid farewell to Tank’s DPO53 seconds ago
-
Pakistan not invaded Afghanistan but acted against terrorists' hideouts: FO56 seconds ago
-
50 drug peddlers, bootleggers netted with 20 kg charras, 166 liters liquor11 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers, ten gamblers detained21 minutes ago
-
Govt College Qadir Pur Raan launches tree plantation drive31 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three bike lifters with 10 motorcycles31 minutes ago
-
Nine Corona cases reported in KP31 minutes ago
-
8 held, 1724 gram drugs recovered in DI Khan31 minutes ago
-
Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered37 minutes ago
-
Youth can play significant role for restoring, protection of forests41 minutes ago
-
PTA conducts successful raid in Sahiwal against illegal SIM issuance41 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 107 kg drugs in six operations; arrests 10 accused41 minutes ago