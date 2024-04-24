DC chairs emergency response committee meeting

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Naveed Haider, District Coordinator for National Programme Dr Zahid Randhawa, deputy district health officers (DDHOs), Dr. Khalid Mahmood, Focal Person for Dengue DHQ Hospital Dr. Rahat Javed Khan, Director Educators Chaudhry Anwar Haq besides officials of Fisheries, education, Population, sports, Rescue-1122, Livestock departments and officers of municipal committees.

The CEO Health briefed the participants that the dengue surveillance was under way and houses were being checked by 414 indoor teams and 74 outdoor teams, while 1,622 hotspots were checked during the current week.

He said that dozens of notices were issued to tire shops, hotels, scrapyards and others for violating the dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs).