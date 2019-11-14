DC declares emergency following heavy rains in Tharparkar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Following heavy rains in Tharparkar, Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Shahzad Tahir Thaheem, Thursday, declared emergency in the district and cancelled leaves of officials of all line departments.

He also set up control rooms in DC house and DHO office and put officers of health, Local Government, Public Health Engineering and other concerned departments on alert.

He stringently directed all officers concerned to ensure drainage of rain water at the earliest and accelerate the relief activities for providing facilities to the people.

The DC said that he would monitor the relief activities and negligence in duties would not be tolerated at all.