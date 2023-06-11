UrduPoint.com

DC Directs To Collect Garbage Around Airbase Daily

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2023 | 04:30 PM

DC directs to collect garbage around airbase daily

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema has directed the officials of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) to dispose of the garbage daily from the Airbase and its adjacent areas.

According to the DC office spokesman, he asked the officials to make a comprehensive plan for the disposal of sacrificial animals waste on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

He directed the Police officials to take action to stop pigeons and kites flying.

"No one will be allowed to keep pigeons on the roofs of the houses around the air base, as heavy loss of life and property to be faced due to the birds hitting the planes," he added.

The DC said that people involved in aerial firing, kite flying and pigeon flying must be dealt with strictly in the vicinity of the airbase.

Cheema directed the RWMC officials to establish a cleaning mechanism in the residential areas near the air base as the birds gathered around the collected garbage leading cause of major accidents.

He directed the officials to warn the residents about throwing and dumping garbage around the airbase area.

