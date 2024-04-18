DC directs to expedite development projects in Matiari district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousaf Shaikh chaired an important meeting held here for the development of district Matiari.

He issued directives to expedite work on all ongoing development projects, ensure quality of construction materials, present detailed reports on delayed projects, and utilize all available resources to complete projects on time.

According to a handout issued on Thursday, it was decided in the meeting to take action against officers and contractors responsible for negligence in delaying development projects.

The meeting also reviewed all ongoing development projects in Mitiari district funded by provincial annual development program, district development program, maintenance, beautification and development schemes initiated with petroleum funds.

Officers from Works and Services, school education, Highways, Buildings and Public Health Engineering departments also briefed the meeting about the project.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner expressed concern over delays in some schemes and directed the relevant authorities to start work without further wastage of time. He also asked the concerned departments about submission of detailed progress reports with visuals on all district development projects.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor Ahmed Khahro, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Monis Ahmed, XEN Waqar Anwar, XEN Public Health Engineering, Assistant Commissioners Abdul Sattar Sheikh, Abid Qamar and others also attended the meeting.