Open Menu

DC Directs To Expedite Development Projects In Matiari District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 04:20 PM

DC directs to expedite development projects in Matiari district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousaf Shaikh chaired an important meeting held here for the development of district Matiari.

He issued directives to expedite work on all ongoing development projects, ensure quality of construction materials, present detailed reports on delayed projects, and utilize all available resources to complete projects on time.

According to a handout issued on Thursday, it was decided in the meeting to take action against officers and contractors responsible for negligence in delaying development projects.

The meeting also reviewed all ongoing development projects in Mitiari district funded by provincial annual development program, district development program, maintenance, beautification and development schemes initiated with petroleum funds.

Officers from Works and Services, school education, Highways, Buildings and Public Health Engineering departments also briefed the meeting about the project.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner expressed concern over delays in some schemes and directed the relevant authorities to start work without further wastage of time. He also asked the concerned departments about submission of detailed progress reports with visuals on all district development projects.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor Ahmed Khahro, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Monis Ahmed, XEN Waqar Anwar, XEN Public Health Engineering, Assistant Commissioners Abdul Sattar Sheikh, Abid Qamar and others also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Education Progress Matiari All From

Recent Stories

Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis ..

Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis due to discomfort in right kn ..

2 hours ago
 Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media c ..

Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media coordinator

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in ta ..

Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in talks with IMF

4 hours ago
 National team determined for good performance agai ..

National team determined for good performance against New Zealand: Babar Azam

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024

7 hours ago
Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in ..

Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield

16 hours ago
 Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation ..

Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role

16 hours ago
 Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwa ..

Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..

16 hours ago
 Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan e ..

Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges

16 hours ago
 Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League sta ..

Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups

16 hours ago
 MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign inve ..

MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan