DC For Agriculture Deptt To Motivate Farmers In Using Modern Techniques

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:30 PM

DC for agriculture deptt to motivate farmers in using modern techniques

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ahmad Kamal urged the agriculture department to motivate farmers in using modern techniques for increasing per acre yield.

Addressing the District Agriculture Advisory Committee (DAAC) meeting here, he said that officers of the agriculture department should inform farmers about the government subsidized programmes and schemes so that they could get benefit to increase their productivity.

He also stressed the need for launching drive door to door for the promotion of kitchen gardening.

More Stories From Pakistan

