DC For Improving Treatment Facilities In Hospitals
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 09:19 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed the Medical Superintendents (MS) of all government hospital in Faisalabad to improve treatment facilities to facilitate the ailing humanity at maximum extent
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed the Medical Superintendents (MS) of all government hospital in Faisalabad to improve treatment facilities to facilitate the ailing humanity at maximum extent.
During his visit to Government Teaching Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad here on Monday, he said that the government was committed to provide quality treatment facilities to the masses and in this regard it was spending billions of rupees to facilitate the patients maximally.
He said that millions of rupees were spent on revamping and upgrading the existing infrastructure of the hospitals in addition to purchasing new machinery and gadgets.
Now the hospital administration was duty bound to facilitate the patients according to their aspiration under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.
He also visited various sections and wards of the hospital and interacted with the patients and their attendants to inquire about the facilities provided to them in the hospital.
He also inspected the ongoing development projects in the hospital and directed the buildings department to complete it on war-footing.
He directed the hospital administration to keep the entire machinery in working condition round the clock in addition to ensuring cleanliness in the hospital up to the mark.
Recent Stories
Mayor seeks proposals from town chairmen for OZT
Balighur Rehman condoles with Saira Afzal Tarar
Intermittent rains, snow falls paralyze normal life in AJK
NICVD world’s largest cardiac healthcare network: Prof Tahir claims
Significance of Indus river highlighted by civil society members
Digitalized medicine purchasing system launched to ensure transparency
DC visits water supply schemes, drainage disposal in Nawabshah
Philips settles US sleep machine cases for $1.1 billion
Provincial capital experiences heavy to moderate rainfall
Amir Muqam calls for performance over politics, criticizes opposition tactics
New leadership elected for Tehsil Babuzai Chapter of ANP
Awareness, institutional mechanisms termed ‘inevitable’ for combating harass ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mayor seeks proposals from town chairmen for OZT2 minutes ago
-
Balighur Rehman condoles with Saira Afzal Tarar3 minutes ago
-
NICVD world’s largest cardiac healthcare network: Prof Tahir claims3 minutes ago
-
Significance of Indus river highlighted by civil society members3 minutes ago
-
Digitalized medicine purchasing system launched to ensure transparency3 minutes ago
-
DC visits water supply schemes, drainage disposal in Nawabshah9 minutes ago
-
Provincial capital experiences heavy to moderate rainfall9 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam calls for performance over politics, criticizes opposition tactics9 minutes ago
-
New leadership elected for Tehsil Babuzai Chapter of ANP9 minutes ago
-
Awareness, institutional mechanisms termed ‘inevitable’ for combating harassment at workplace9 minutes ago
-
UAE Ambassador calls on Shaza Fatima2 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program2 minutes ago