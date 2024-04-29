Open Menu

DC For Improving Treatment Facilities In Hospitals

Published April 29, 2024

DC for improving treatment facilities in hospitals

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed the Medical Superintendents (MS) of all government hospital in Faisalabad to improve treatment facilities to facilitate the ailing humanity at maximum extent

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024)

During his visit to Government Teaching Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad here on Monday, he said that the government was committed to provide quality treatment facilities to the masses and in this regard it was spending billions of rupees to facilitate the patients maximally.

He said that millions of rupees were spent on revamping and upgrading the existing infrastructure of the hospitals in addition to purchasing new machinery and gadgets.

Now the hospital administration was duty bound to facilitate the patients according to their aspiration under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

He also visited various sections and wards of the hospital and interacted with the patients and their attendants to inquire about the facilities provided to them in the hospital.

He also inspected the ongoing development projects in the hospital and directed the buildings department to complete it on war-footing.

He directed the hospital administration to keep the entire machinery in working condition round the clock in addition to ensuring cleanliness in the hospital up to the mark.

