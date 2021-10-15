UrduPoint.com

DC For Joint Efforts To Make Special Kids Active Members Of Society

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Multan, Amir Karim Khan on Friday said that it is a collective responsibility of state as well as the people to make special children active members of the society.

He expressed these views while distributing white canes among special kids during a ceremony held in connection with world cane day at institute for blind.

He said that all special education institutions would be made fully functional so that the education and training of special kids could be ensured in a better way.

Mr Karim announced that sports festival would be conducted for special children in connection with world cane day while institute for blind also be upgraded to high from middle.

District Officer Special Education, Mian Majid said that Sports festival and other activities would be organized to encourage special kids.

Later, special kids presented tablues.

