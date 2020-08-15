UrduPoint.com
DC Inaugurates Anti-polio Drive

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 11:50 AM

DC inaugurates anti-polio drive

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad on Saturday inaugurated anti-polio drive at THQ hospital Liaqatpur by administering vaccine to children under five years of age.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that hundred percent coverage would be ensured and any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

He said, 64 polio cases were reported from various parts of the country while a total of 5 cases were reported from Rajanpur, DG Khan, Gotki and Kashmore. He urged the health department and other related departments to work diligently in eradicating polio virus.

Briefing on the occasion, health department officials said that 955,536 children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops in the district and for this purpose, 2,350 mobile teams and 238 fixed teams have been constituted.

