UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Five-days Book Fair

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:33 PM

DC inaugurates five-days book fair

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio Thursday inaugurated a five-day book fair, at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Memorial Library

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio Thursday inaugurated a five-day book fair, at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Memorial library.

The book fair was organized by the Sindh Culture Department and Sindhika Book Academy.

The fair attracted a large number of people including students who took keen interest in books on different subjects in the English, Sindhi and urdu languages including a host of translated works of eminent authors.

On the occasion, DC said that after two years due to COVID-19, book festival was organized by the Culture Department in Larkana in which it was a pleasure to see a large number of youth in the festival.

He said that this was a healthy motivation for providing books of different subjects to the students on concession rate in this fair, which would help the students for their studies.

He said that government was giving priority to provide education facilities to the people so that new generation may be able to learn education on modern methods.

In order to avoid extremism in the society, one should have friendship with books as books were the best friends of human beings, he added.

On the occasion, Deputy Director Culture Department Larkana Shamsuddin Kalhoro, informed the guests that in this book fair, Sindhi Adabi board, Sindhika academy, National Book Foundation, Peacock Publishers, Roshani, Standard Book Online, Rahbars, Dost Publications, Kathiawar Stores and other famous publishers were provided books in this book fair, and the books were being sold on concessional rates.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio, Assistant Commissioner Larkana Ahmed Ali Soomro, Deputy Director Culture Department Shamsuddin Kalhoro along with writers, poets and others also visited the book fair and appreciated the efforts of organizers.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Larkana May Government Best

Recent Stories

Chinese Customs Curbs on Lithuania Due to Violatio ..

Chinese Customs Curbs on Lithuania Due to Violation of Political Obligations - B ..

few seconds
 9 years imprisonment awarded to two drug dealers i ..

9 years imprisonment awarded to two drug dealers in separate cases

2 seconds ago
 Police finalizes security plan for Urs of Hazrat S ..

Police finalizes security plan for Urs of Hazrat Shah Rukan-e-Alam

4 seconds ago
 5,489 vehicles fined over wrong parking

5,489 vehicles fined over wrong parking

5 seconds ago
 Tour de France fan who caused pile-up set gets fin ..

Tour de France fan who caused pile-up set gets fine

7 seconds ago
 Ex-NATO Chief Says US Democracy Summit May Give Ri ..

Ex-NATO Chief Says US Democracy Summit May Give Rise to New 'D11' Alliance

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.