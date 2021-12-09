DC inaugurates five-days book fair

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio Thursday inaugurated a five-day book fair, at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Memorial Library

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio Thursday inaugurated a five-day book fair, at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Memorial library.

The book fair was organized by the Sindh Culture Department and Sindhika Book Academy.

The fair attracted a large number of people including students who took keen interest in books on different subjects in the English, Sindhi and urdu languages including a host of translated works of eminent authors.

On the occasion, DC said that after two years due to COVID-19, book festival was organized by the Culture Department in Larkana in which it was a pleasure to see a large number of youth in the festival.

He said that this was a healthy motivation for providing books of different subjects to the students on concession rate in this fair, which would help the students for their studies.

He said that government was giving priority to provide education facilities to the people so that new generation may be able to learn education on modern methods.

In order to avoid extremism in the society, one should have friendship with books as books were the best friends of human beings, he added.

On the occasion, Deputy Director Culture Department Larkana Shamsuddin Kalhoro, informed the guests that in this book fair, Sindhi Adabi board, Sindhika academy, National Book Foundation, Peacock Publishers, Roshani, Standard Book Online, Rahbars, Dost Publications, Kathiawar Stores and other famous publishers were provided books in this book fair, and the books were being sold on concessional rates.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio, Assistant Commissioner Larkana Ahmed Ali Soomro, Deputy Director Culture Department Shamsuddin Kalhoro along with writers, poets and others also visited the book fair and appreciated the efforts of organizers.