Open Menu

DC Inspects Rs 2.55 Billion Ongoing Road Schemes

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 02:50 PM

DC inspects Rs 2.55 billion ongoing road schemes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner(DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Monday inspected two ongoing road up gradation schemes in Multan that are being completed at a cost of Rs.2.55 billion and ordered their in-time completion without compromising on quality of work and material.

According to a spokesperson,Executive engineer roads Muhammad Haider and SDO Muhammad Kashif gave DC a detailed briefing on the two roads schemes.

He said that over 50 per cent work was completed on both schemes including 11.68km long Head Muhammadwala double carriage road costing Rs.1.53 billion that was expected to complete by early 2026 and the 9-km long Sahu Wala Chowk to Syedan Wala Bypass road up gradation was also in progress at a cost of Rs.1.02 billion and was expected to complete by June this year.

Bukhari said that district administration was taking special initiatives for up gradation of roads as per orders from the Punjab government.

Recent Stories

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

1 minute ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

37 minutes ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

47 minutes ago
 Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

51 minutes ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

1 hour ago
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

1 hour ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

3 hours ago
 Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's D ..

Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan