DC inspects Rs 2.55 billion ongoing road schemes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner(DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Monday inspected two ongoing road up gradation schemes in Multan that are being completed at a cost of Rs.2.55 billion and ordered their in-time completion without compromising on quality of work and material.

According to a spokesperson,Executive engineer roads Muhammad Haider and SDO Muhammad Kashif gave DC a detailed briefing on the two roads schemes.

He said that over 50 per cent work was completed on both schemes including 11.68km long Head Muhammadwala double carriage road costing Rs.1.53 billion that was expected to complete by early 2026 and the 9-km long Sahu Wala Chowk to Syedan Wala Bypass road up gradation was also in progress at a cost of Rs.1.02 billion and was expected to complete by June this year.

Bukhari said that district administration was taking special initiatives for up gradation of roads as per orders from the Punjab government.