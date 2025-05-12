Rally held in favor Armed forces' successful action

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) A rally here on Monday organized in favor of the successful action by the Pakistan Armed forces against Indian aggression in which the people participated enthusiastically and sweets were also distributed.

The rally was organized by the district administration, police, the business community and the citizens .

A large number of citizens participated in the rally and expressed their full support by raising slogans in favor of the Pakistan Armed forces.

The rally started from the Tehsil Gate and culminated peacefully.

Assistant Additional Deputy Commissioner Abrar Khattak, while addressing the participants said "Pakistan is a peaceful country and does not want war in the region, but India tried to forcefully impose war on us, in which it faced failure. Our forces are among the few forces in the world that know how to crush the pride of the enemy."

The participants carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans of love for the country and solidarity with the Pakistan Armed forces.