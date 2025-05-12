Open Menu

Farmers Advised To Avoid Hard Objects During Wheat Threshing

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Farmers advised to avoid hard objects during wheat threshing

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The agriculture experts has advised the farmers to ensure that wheat bundles used during threshing are free from hard objects like stones or metal pieces to prevent machinery damage and ensure smooth threshing operation.

A spokesman of Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Monday that the farmers should adopt extraordinary care while threshing their wheat crops.They should never use moist crops for threshing and the thresher should be placed on level ground.

The shafts and pulleys of both the thresher and tractor should be properly aligned,he added.

He further advised the farmers to schedule threshing based on the crop’s moisture level and avoid loose clothing.

Any scarves or cloths used to cover the face should be secured with no loose ends,he added.

He recommended maintaining a drum speed of around 700 rotations per minute to avoid grain breakage and minimize loss with husk.

The proper belt tension should be ensured to avoid breakage or slippage and the air direction of the blower (blower tier) should be correctly adjusted.

The air should pass above and below the upper sieve and the thresher should be aligned with the wind direction. Periodic checks should also be done during operation including greasing of ball bearings to ensure safe and efficient functioning of the thresher,he added.

