AJK President Lauds Pakistan Armed Forces For Crushing Response To India's Arrogance
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 02:40 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has praised the Pakistan Armed forces for their crushing response to India's arrogance.
" The Pakistani Armed forces delivered a befitting reply to India's aggression through exceptionally executed tactical combat strategy and high tech warfare expertise", the president said in a statement released to the media, citing Pakistan's powerful strikes on key defense installations including air bases, S-400 defense system and other important military bases.
In response to India's shelling on civilian populations across the Line of Control (LoC), he said that the brave soldiers of the Pakistani Armed forces destroyed several Indian army posts, forcing the Indian army to bite the dust.
The Pakistan Air Force, he said, demonstrated great courage and exceptional skill by targeting and destroying the Indian bases where plans to carry out attacks inside Pakistan were being prepared.
"Shooting down five Indian fighter jets including their highly expensive Rafale the pride of Indian Air Force stands a testament to PAF's professional excellence", the president said.
He extend his special thanks to US President Donald Trump for his significant contribution in helping India and Pakistan to reach a ceasefire.
Given the Kashmir's centrality in the wider regional context, the president said there was a dire need that the US administration should pursue both the countries to associate Kashmiris with dialogue process to find out a just and honorable solution to the Kashmir dispute.
He asserted that tripartite talks were necessary due to the failure of bilateralism in resolving the Kashmir dispute.
"It is necessary that Kashmiris as a principle party to the dispute should be part of the negotiating process to find out a just and equitable solution to Kashmir dispute", the president said.
He said that the Kashmiri people had been fighting for their inalienable right the right to self determination for decades, adding
it was quite unfortunate that the Indian was trying to suppress Kashmiris' legitimate struggle through the use of its military might.
"It is ripe time for the global community, especially the United States, to intervene and help resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute to avoid future conflict in the region", he remarked.
