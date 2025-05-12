IRSA Releases 181,120 Cusecs Water
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 181,120 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 234,697 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1461.16 feet which was 59.16 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 118,900 cusecs and 82,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1143.20 feet, which was 93.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 44,700 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 127,541, 73,290, 48,069 and 14,020 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 40,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 11,547 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Only Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water on table in any talks with India: Khawaja Asif5 minutes ago
-
Thousands rush to apply for PM's youth Laptop scheme as deadline looms5 minutes ago
-
Dacoit arrested in injured condition during encounter5 minutes ago
-
DC inspects Rs 2.55 billion ongoing road schemes6 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 181,120 cusecs water6 minutes ago
-
One-day seminar held at SBBU6 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to avoid hard objects during wheat threshing6 minutes ago
-
DC reviews up-gradation work at wrestling complex15 minutes ago
-
AJK President lauds Pakistan Armed forces for crushing response to India's arrogance15 minutes ago
-
JKLF (Yasin Malik) welcomes ceasefire between India and Pakistan brokered by US15 minutes ago
-
Rally held in favor Armed forces' successful action15 minutes ago
-
AJK President emphasizes empowering women for socioeconomic development15 minutes ago