IRSA releases 181,120 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 181,120 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 234,697 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1461.16 feet which was 59.16 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 118,900 cusecs and 82,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1143.20 feet, which was 93.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 44,700 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 127,541, 73,290, 48,069 and 14,020 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 40,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 11,547 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.