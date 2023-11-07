Open Menu

DC Islamabad Conducts Crackdown Against Use Of Illicit Polythene Bags

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2023 | 06:17 PM

In a crackdown on the illegal use of polythene bags, the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Tuesday directed the Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area Awaid Irshad Bhatti to inspect various areas of the Sub-Division

The Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area, along with his team, inspected the shops and stalls in G-9 sector and found one person using polythene bags. The person was arrested and fined, while two kilograms of polythene bags were seized.

Other violators were issued warnings in accordance with the law.

The Assistant Commissioner has also instructed the shopkeepers and stall owners to comply with the notified rates and display price lists prominently.

The Deputy Commissioner also warned that any person found using polythene bags will be dealt strictly. He has also appealed to the public to cooperate with the authorities in their efforts to make Islamabad a clean and green city.

