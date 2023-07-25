DC Jhal Magsi chairs meeting regarding monsoon rains

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhal Magsi Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Tuesday chaired a meeting to cope with any unexpected situation during monsoon rains in the areas of the district.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Gandawa Abdul Hameed Korai, DSM (PPHI) Jhal Magsi Tanveer Ahmed Buledi, SDO Public Health Engineering Niaz Ahmed Bhangar, DSP Muhammad Tariq, Chief Officer District Council Jhal Magsi Zulfikar Ali Lashari, Line Superintendent WAPDA Gandawa Khalid Hussain Bugti, SDO Irrigation Farrukh Khokhar and officers of other line departments.

Different issues including the maintenance of water channels, the availability of medicines in medical campuses and health centers for the prevention of various dangerous diseases, and the maintenance of the 33kv main transmission line supplying electricity from Bhag to Gandawa Tehsil diseases were discussed in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, DC Jhal Magsi said that it was imperative to take all measures during monsoon rains of this year saying that last year's worst floods in history and dangerous destructive monsoon rains have destroyed the infrastructure of the district.

The communication system has been disrupted and people's property has been severely damaged, thousands of houses and land were destroyed, water channels were smashed due to the floods, and various dangerous diseases broke out to, especially malaria and diarrhea were like an epidemic, he said.

He said that schools and other government buildings have been cracked, and the district administration and line departments have taken all possible measures in the face of all these challenges.

PDMA, NDMA, and other welfare organizations, non-governmental organizations, and welfare organizations also actively participated in relief activities, he mentioned.

While issuing instructions to the officers of the line departments, he said that heavy monsoon rains have been predicted by the Meteorological Department this year as well, in the context of which there was an urgent need to inform the people of the district and adopt better strategies and precautionary measures.

"It is very important to take timely measures, arrangements for monsoon rains for this year's monsoon rains, steps should be taken before the natural calamities to face minimum damage", he said.

He said that wherever machinery might be required, all government machinery, bulldozers, dewatering pumps, and emergencies should be imposed and the leave of the staff of the concerned departments was canceled to remain alert to cope with any emergency situation in the area.

The DC issued instructions that in that regard, all line departments and other welfare organizations should prepare effective strategies and action plans, especially Health Department, Irrigation Department, Communication Department, and Municipal Committee Gandawa and Jhal Magsi and said that effective measures should be taken during monsoon rains this year.

Ensure a supply of medicines in all health centers, alert government machinery and staff, especially the maintenance of Notal to Gandawa highway so that medical aid and other facilities can be easily provided to the people of the district in difficult situations and considering all the situation, a disaster control room has also been established in the district so that there was no problem in public information, the DC maintained.