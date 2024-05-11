Open Menu

Police Net Three POs

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Police net three POs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Police launched crackdown against proclaimed offenders and arrested three POs involved in murder, dacoity and robbery.

According to police spokesperson, SHO Sadar police Shujabad Habdar Hussnain along with his team raided and arrested three POs named Nadeem, Zeeshan and Daleel.

Zeeshan was wanted to police in the murder and robbery cases, Daleel in the robbery case, while Nadeem was wanted to police in the robbery case.

Further legal action was launched against the arrested accused by police.

Related Topics

Murder Police Robbery Shujabad

Recent Stories

Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

3 hours ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

4 hours ago
 World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

6 hours ago
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

6 hours ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

15 hours ago
 Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

15 hours ago
 Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as ..

Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor

15 hours ago
 DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbel ..

DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela

15 hours ago
 Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecom ..

Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan