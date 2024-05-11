Police Net Three POs
Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2024 | 02:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Police launched crackdown against proclaimed offenders and arrested three POs involved in murder, dacoity and robbery.
According to police spokesperson, SHO Sadar police Shujabad Habdar Hussnain along with his team raided and arrested three POs named Nadeem, Zeeshan and Daleel.
Zeeshan was wanted to police in the murder and robbery cases, Daleel in the robbery case, while Nadeem was wanted to police in the robbery case.
Further legal action was launched against the arrested accused by police.
