DC Larkana chairs meeting regarding Youm-e-Ali arrangements

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner of Larkana, Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa, has instructed officers to enhance sanitary systems and preparations for the upcoming commemoration of the martyrdom anniversary of Amirul Momineen Hazrat Ali ibne Abi Talib (A.S.).

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding the arrangements for the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (A.S.) which is to be observed on the 21st of Ramazan.

The meeting was attended by ADC-I, ADC-II, Assistant Commissioner Larkana, Officers of District Police Larkana, officials of Shahbaz Rangers, the Ulema various schools of thought, Municipal Commissioner and officers of various departments.

DC Larkana said that special arrangements would be made for the security of Majalis and mourning processions to maintain peace and tranquillity throughout the district.

He directed concerned authorities to keep a vigilant eye on suspects to avoid any untoward incident on the day. He also directed that security should be enhanced during processions and majlis.

He further said that paramedical staff including doctors, medicines and ambulances should be present at medical camps to give first aid to persons.

The Ulema present at the moot called for proper security arrangements in the city for the occasion.

An official of Larkana Police told the meeting that strict security arrangements have been made in the District and a control room is being set up to keep a strict watch on the miscreants.

Municipal Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Larkana told the meeting that cleanliness, water supply and electricity arrangements were being made along the traditional routes of processions in the city.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso regarding the security of processions and gatherings held in connection with Youm-e-Ali.

Addressing the police officers, SSP Larkana said that full security should be provided for the gatherings and processions on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali.

Strict checking of persons entering processions and rallies should be ensured, he said and further added that the parking area should be declared 200 meters away from rallies and mourning processions.

SSP Larkana told the meeting that in addition to surveillance of all processions and gatherings with CCTV cameras, complete video recording should be adopted.

He also directed the officials that appropriate security should be provided to all Ulemas and Zakirs. Any negligence in this regard would be unbearable, SSP warned.

Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) of Larkana district and other police officers were also present in the meeting.