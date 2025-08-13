Open Menu

DC Launches Tree Plantation Campaign, Distributes Saplings Among Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2025 | 12:30 PM

DC launches tree plantation campaign, distributes saplings among students

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Under the "Fight for Right and Independence Celebration Tree Planting Campaign", Deputy Commissioner,

Rahimullah Mehsud here on Wednesday formally inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling at the Government Technical College K. Representatives of the district administration, the forest department and the college administration

also present on this occasion.

In his address, the deputy commissioner said that tree plantation was the need of the hour and every individual should take full part in it so that the country could be made pollution-free, green, and beautiful.

He said that planting trees was indispensable to deal with the climate change, floods and other environmental hazards.

During the ceremony, saplings were also distributed among the students so that they can plant them in their homes and neighborhoods and take the campaign further.

APP/azq/378

