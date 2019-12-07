UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Lower Dir Directs Early Completion Of Developmental Work

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 12:13 PM

DC Lower Dir directs early completion of developmental work

Upon directions of Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Saadat Hassan, Finance Officer Hafiz Hafeez Ullah visited five different ongoing development projects in various villages of Tehsil Lal Qilla and inspected the pace and quality of work

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) : Upon directions of Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Saadat Hassan, Finance Officer Hafiz Hafeez Ullah visited five different ongoing development projects in various villages of Tehsil Lal Qilla and inspected the pace and quality of work.

Hafiz Hafeez Ullah was accompanied with a team of engineers for technical assistance during his visit, has expressed satisfaction over the progress and quality of projects. He also gave some necessary directions regarding the early completion of the projects in order to ensure due facilities to the people of the areas.

Work on various schemes under Rokhana Jawand have halted and directed the concerned quarters to resuming the work immediately. He also directed the completion of work on the cover sewerage lines besides ensure quality of work on the roads, drinking water facilities. He said Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Saadat Hassan has clear instruction for early completion of the said projects related to extend facilities to the people.

Related Topics

Water Visit Progress Dir Lal Qilla Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Road accident kills two in Dera Murad Jamali

2 minutes ago

US Interrogates 6 Saudi Nationals After Shooting a ..

10 minutes ago

Pearl Harbor veteran to be interred on sunken ship ..

18 minutes ago

Golf: Australian Open third round scores

18 minutes ago

Rape victim set ablaze by five men dies in Dehli h ..

37 minutes ago

4 robbers killed in encounter in Multan

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.