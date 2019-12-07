DC Lower Dir directs early completion of developmental work

Upon directions of Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Saadat Hassan, Finance Officer Hafiz Hafeez Ullah visited five different ongoing development projects in various villages of Tehsil Lal Qilla and inspected the pace and quality of work

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) : Upon directions of Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Saadat Hassan, Finance Officer Hafiz Hafeez Ullah visited five different ongoing development projects in various villages of Tehsil Lal Qilla and inspected the pace and quality of work.

Hafiz Hafeez Ullah was accompanied with a team of engineers for technical assistance during his visit, has expressed satisfaction over the progress and quality of projects. He also gave some necessary directions regarding the early completion of the projects in order to ensure due facilities to the people of the areas.

Work on various schemes under Rokhana Jawand have halted and directed the concerned quarters to resuming the work immediately. He also directed the completion of work on the cover sewerage lines besides ensure quality of work on the roads, drinking water facilities. He said Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Saadat Hassan has clear instruction for early completion of the said projects related to extend facilities to the people.