DC Murree visits THQ Hospital, Murree to inspect facilities

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 08:37 PM

Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters(THQ) Hospital, Murree to inspect facilities

He took rounds of the hospital's Laboratory, Emergency, Pharmacy and OPD.

The DC interacted with the patients and inquired about the facilities provided to them.

Sherazi also reviewed the cleanliness arrangements and directed to improve the sanitation arrangements at the hospital.

He said that the provision of the best kind of facilities to the patients was the responsibility of the government and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

On the occasion, Medical Superintendent Dr Abdul Salam Abbasi briefed the DC about the medical facilities being provided to the patients at the hospital.

