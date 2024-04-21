Open Menu

DC Musa Khail Faces Suspension For Delay In Rescuing Child Fallen Into Well

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2024 | 04:40 PM

DC Musa Khail faces suspension for delay in rescuing child fallen into well

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti has suspended Deputy Commissioner Musa Khail over delay in the rescue of a child who fell into a well.

The CM expressed regret over the death of a child who fell into a well in Musa Khel district.

He also expressed anger over the delay in the rescue operation and said that action would be taken against officers guilty of laziness and negligence.

On his X account, Sarfaraz Bugti said the officers and personnel who had done good work would be encouraged.

