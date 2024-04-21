DC Musa Khail Faces Suspension For Delay In Rescuing Child Fallen Into Well
Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2024 | 04:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti has suspended Deputy Commissioner Musa Khail over delay in the rescue of a child who fell into a well.
The CM expressed regret over the death of a child who fell into a well in Musa Khel district.
He also expressed anger over the delay in the rescue operation and said that action would be taken against officers guilty of laziness and negligence.
On his X account, Sarfaraz Bugti said the officers and personnel who had done good work would be encouraged.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tributes to Dr. Iqbal for awakening Muslims, paid on his 86th death anniversary2 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Bahawalpur2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan sends 8th Shipment of Aid to Palestine2 minutes ago
-
Modern system of waste management to be introduced in Punjab: minister2 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes over Rs one lac fine on various food points12 minutes ago
-
Tourism Advisor hints on reducing funding, staffing of non performing entities22 minutes ago
-
PTI leadership always instigated people to de-stabilize country for personal gains: Talal Ch32 minutes ago
-
Governor KP condoles martyrdom of two customs officials32 minutes ago
-
Roof of a house caved-in, six injured including four children32 minutes ago
-
IMCG Bhara Kahu struggles without a regular principal32 minutes ago
-
Dry weather likely to persist in Sindh42 minutes ago
-
AIOU to hold Lahore convocation on April 281 hour ago