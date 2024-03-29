Open Menu

DC Orders Making Water Filtration Plants Functional Immediately

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2024 | 03:50 PM

DC orders making water filtration plants functional immediately

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rizwan Qadeer directed departments concerned to make all the water purification plants functional immediately.

He expressed these views while presiding over meeting of district departments.

Managing Director Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), Chief Officers Municipal Corporation, District Council and education department officers participated in the meeting.

DC said that 343 water purification plants were fully operational across the district. He said that the survey of water purification plants which were closed due to technical failure has been completed.

He said that district departments have been given ultimatum to make their respective plants functional immediately. He ordered to re- survey and water tests be carried out in rural areas.

He directed to sought services of private sector for the functioning of plants established in educational institutions.

Municipal Committees of Shujabad and Jalalpur have been asked to submit certificates for activation of water purification plants.

The budget would be allocated for repairing, maintenance and replacement of filters of water purification plants, he concluded.

Related Topics

Education Water Budget Shujabad All

Recent Stories

Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T2 ..

Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats

2 minutes ago
 Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to ..

Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy

50 minutes ago
 PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, pow ..

PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft

1 hour ago
 Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj A ..

Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..

1 hour ago
 PM makes two more appointments in his team

PM makes two more appointments in his team

2 hours ago
 Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be broug ..

Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..

3 hours ago
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incuba ..

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..

3 hours ago
 Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in ..

Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G

4 hours ago
 Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go ..

Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s ..

Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan