DC orders making water filtration plants functional immediately

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rizwan Qadeer directed departments concerned to make all the water purification plants functional immediately.

He expressed these views while presiding over meeting of district departments.

Managing Director Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), Chief Officers Municipal Corporation, District Council and education department officers participated in the meeting.

DC said that 343 water purification plants were fully operational across the district. He said that the survey of water purification plants which were closed due to technical failure has been completed.

He said that district departments have been given ultimatum to make their respective plants functional immediately. He ordered to re- survey and water tests be carried out in rural areas.

He directed to sought services of private sector for the functioning of plants established in educational institutions.

Municipal Committees of Shujabad and Jalalpur have been asked to submit certificates for activation of water purification plants.

The budget would be allocated for repairing, maintenance and replacement of filters of water purification plants, he concluded.