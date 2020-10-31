UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Arrangements Made For Tackling Second Wave Of Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 08:53 PM

DC reviews arrangements made for tackling second wave of Coronavirus

Deputy Commissioner Salamat Memon presided over a meeting with the representatives of the traders, marriage hall, guest house hotel and transport association regarding tackling the threat of the second wave of deadly Coronavirus

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Salamat Memon presided over a meeting with the representatives of the traders, marriage hall, guest house hotel and transport association regarding tackling the threat of the second wave of deadly Coronavirus.

DC directed representatives of all associations to strictly follow the corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).He directed marriage hall owners to make staff bound for wearing safety masks and use hand sanitizers. He also directed install sanitized gates outside the marriage halls and maintain social distance and ensure cleanliness drive in marriage halls. DC instructed the transport association for minimizing the number of passengers and staff in passenger vehicles to avoid long queues, whereas conductors and drivers should wear protective masks.

DC directed Marriage hall and hotel association to submit a report about the compliance over SOPs formulated for re-opening of marriage halls and hotels.

DC warns of imposing a smart lock down in the area which reports corona cases. He instructed Assistant Commissioners to make committees functional constituted for ensuring SOPs which were assigned to to pay surprise visits and take strict action against violators of SOPs. District Health officer (DHO) apprised the meeting that in this regard various training sessions have been arranged in his office with traders, marriage hall and transporters aiming to ensure strict compliance over SOPs.

