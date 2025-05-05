DC Reviews Progress Of Ongoing Development Schemes
Published May 05, 2025 | 05:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk on Monday reviewed
ongoing development projects under the Annual Development
Programme (ADP) 2024-25.
Chairing a meeting, he said that a total of 28 projects worth
Rs 3,793 million were in progress across the district.
He directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the pace
of work and ensure timely completion of all projects.
The meeting was informed that projects were underway in sectors
including healthcare, population welfare, social welfare, emergency
rescue, public buildings, and revenue infrastructure. Several Basic
Health Units (BHUs) such as Rangpur, Baro, Bhilowal, Kohar, Sardhok,
and Chakori Sher Ghazi were being upgraded, with renovation work
completed at many sites.
The DC emphasized the need for maintaining high construction
standard, ensuring lab testing of materials, and holding officials
accountable for any undue delays. He said the district administration
would continue strict monitoring to ensure delivery of quality public
services in line with the government’s development vision.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Director of Development
Jahangir Butt, CEO of Health Dr Saqib Muneer, and officers from
departments concerned.
