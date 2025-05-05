DC reviews progress of ongoing development schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk on Monday reviewed

ongoing development projects under the Annual Development

Programme (ADP) 2024-25.

Chairing a meeting, he said that a total of 28 projects worth

Rs 3,793 million were in progress across the district.

He directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the pace

of work and ensure timely completion of all projects.

The meeting was informed that projects were underway in sectors

including healthcare, population welfare, social welfare, emergency

rescue, public buildings, and revenue infrastructure. Several Basic

Health Units (BHUs) such as Rangpur, Baro, Bhilowal, Kohar, Sardhok,

and Chakori Sher Ghazi were being upgraded, with renovation work

completed at many sites.

The DC emphasized the need for maintaining high construction

standard, ensuring lab testing of materials, and holding officials

accountable for any undue delays. He said the district administration

would continue strict monitoring to ensure delivery of quality public

services in line with the government’s development vision.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director of Development

Jahangir Butt, CEO of Health Dr Saqib Muneer, and officers from

departments concerned.