USKT Board Of Advanced Studies And Research Meets

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 05:30 PM

USKT Board of Advanced Studies and Research meets

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The University of Sialkot (USKT) held its 8th board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR) meeting, chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman.

The meeting was attended by deans, directors and faculty members Dr. Kausar Abbas (Director BASR) along with external members including dean, faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, IISAT Gujranwala Prof. Dr. Riasat Ali,

former Vice Chancellor of GCWU, Sialkot Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi, Dean, Faculty of Computing & IT, IISAT Gujranwala Prof. Dr. Aihab Khan and Chairperson, Department of Management Sciences, University of Gujrat Associate Professor Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed.

MS and PhD researchers presented their research proposals that were thoroughly reviewed and recommendations were provided to improve their quality including the titles, scope of work and ensuring that the research would make a meaningful contribution to knowledge.

The external members appreciated the students for their unique and innovative topics. The question and answer sessions were also very detailed and helped students refine their research topics.

During the meeting, the Vice Chancellor emphasized the importance of research that addresses industry-related challenges and promotes innovation.

The VC also talked about the value of adopting experimental techniques to ensure accuracy and authenticity of the data, reinforcing the university’s commitment to high-quality and impactful research.

