Sarfraz Bugti lays foundation stone of Sui-Kashmore road project

(@FahadShabbir)

SUI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday laid the foundation stone of the Sui-Kashmore Road, calling it milestone towards a new era of development and prosperity in the region.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony held in Sui, Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti said that “the launch of the Sui-Kashmore road would usher a new era of development, uplift of deprived area, and stability for the region”.

Chief Minister said the project would significantly transform Dera Bugti and surrounding areas by improving connectivity and strengthening the local economy.

"The Sui-Kashmore Road is a journey towards development and stability. It will not only improve transportation but also boost trade, create employment opportunities, and make access to healthcare and education easier for the people," said Bugti.

The ceremony was attended by Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Petroleum Mian Khan Bugti, Chairman District Council Dera Bugti Mir Ghulam Nabi Shambani, local government representatives, tribal elders, and a large number of local people.

Project officials briefed the Chief Minister and other dignitaries on the scope, timeline, and cost of the road, emphasizing its importance for the region’s infrastructure and economy. The road is the first mega communication project in Dera Bugti, aimed at facilitating the transportation of agricultural goods to markets, thereby benefiting local farmers.

Highlighting the government's commitment to uplifting underdeveloped areas, Bugti said that integrating remote regions like Dera Bugti into the national mainstream is a top priority. “We are using all available resources to complete development projects on a priority basis. Our goal is a peaceful, prosperous, and self-reliant Balochistan that contributes significantly to country’s growth,” he added.

He also instructed concerned authorities to ensure timely and high-quality completion of the project and to guarantee that its benefits directly reach the local population.

Earlier, the Chief Minister arrived in Sui on a one-day visit where he was welcomed by tribal elders and local people.