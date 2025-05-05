LDA balloting for plots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will conduct a computerized balloting for residential and commercial plots in Sabzazar, Gujjarpura, and LDA City on Tuesday.

According to a spokesman for the authority, the balloting ceremony will be held at the LDA sports Complex in Johar Town.

Successful applicants will be offered a convenient payment plan, allowing them to pay in 12 equal quarterly installments over a period of three years.

The initiative aims to ensure transparency and provide affordable housing and commercial opportunities to the public.