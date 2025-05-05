LDA Balloting For Plots
Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will conduct a computerized balloting for residential and commercial plots in Sabzazar, Gujjarpura, and LDA City on Tuesday.
According to a spokesman for the authority, the balloting ceremony will be held at the LDA sports Complex in Johar Town.
Successful applicants will be offered a convenient payment plan, allowing them to pay in 12 equal quarterly installments over a period of three years.
The initiative aims to ensure transparency and provide affordable housing and commercial opportunities to the public.
Recent Stories
SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts
Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc
Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls
Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile
ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24
A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..
Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi
Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism
Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM rejects India’s attempt to link Pakistan to Pahalgam incident, invites UK to join neutral int� ..6 minutes ago
-
DPM-FM reiterates Pakistan’s offer for a transparent, independent probe into Pahalgam incident6 minutes ago
-
USKT Board of Advanced Studies and Research meets6 minutes ago
-
LDA balloting for plots6 minutes ago
-
DC reviews progress of ongoing development schemes6 minutes ago
-
Administration takes out Kashmir solidarity rally in Hub6 minutes ago
-
SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts9 minutes ago
-
Nation standing with brave armed forces: Maulana Khabeer16 minutes ago
-
GCWUS launches thalassemia awareness drive16 minutes ago
-
Mohmand Dam achieves major milestone: Powerhouse slope excavation completed26 minutes ago
-
One killed, three injured in Car-Motorcycle collision26 minutes ago
-
Military Courts; SC reserves judgment to be announced this week26 minutes ago