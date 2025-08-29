DC Sarah Javed Visits Schools Of Sanghar, Administers Polio Drops To Children
Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2025 | 05:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Sarah Javed visited various schools including Peoples school Sanghar, in connection with the anti-polio campaign and administered drops to children. On the occasion, she urged parents and teachers to fully cooperate with polio teams to help eradicate the crippling disease once and for all.
She emphasized that receiving polio drops was the fundamental right of every child, warning that even a small negligence on the part of parents could endanger their children’s future. She appealed to all parents to ensure that their children under the age of five were given polio drops without fail.
Assistant Commissioner Sinjhoro Javeria Ashraf, N-STOP Dr. Parwar, UNICEF representative Aftab, health officials and campaign volunteers were also present during the visit. The Deputy Commissioner mingled with the children and, on their request, posed for photographs.
Recent Stories
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab
Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025
A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..
Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui
Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"
Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..
RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh
Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Sarah Javed visits schools of Sanghar, administers polio drops to children4 minutes ago
-
Vanishing treasures: Old book centres in Federal Capital struggle to survive4 minutes ago
-
President summons NA session on Sept 14 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps for promotion of sports: MNA14 minutes ago
-
VC FJWU assigned additional charge of VC RWU14 minutes ago
-
CM task force chief inspects Narowal jail24 minutes ago
-
Provincial minister reviews flood relief activities in Gujrat24 minutes ago
-
Over 72,812 people rescued amidst ongoing flood emergency24 minutes ago
-
South Punjab coordinator vows implementation of Federal Ombudsman’s decisions24 minutes ago
-
Pak planning to allocate 1,000 acres to Chinese investors for Maritime Industrial Complex near Port ..34 minutes ago
-
UAF workshop stresses national plant health network for food security34 minutes ago
-
Governor lauds efforts to eradicate hepatitis44 minutes ago