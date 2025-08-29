Open Menu

DC Sarah Javed Visits Schools Of Sanghar, Administers Polio Drops To Children

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2025 | 05:50 PM

DC Sarah Javed visits schools of Sanghar, administers polio drops to children

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Sarah Javed visited various schools including Peoples school Sanghar, in connection with the anti-polio campaign and administered drops to children. On the occasion, she urged parents and teachers to fully cooperate with polio teams to help eradicate the crippling disease once and for all.

She emphasized that receiving polio drops was the fundamental right of every child, warning that even a small negligence on the part of parents could endanger their children’s future. She appealed to all parents to ensure that their children under the age of five were given polio drops without fail.

Assistant Commissioner Sinjhoro Javeria Ashraf, N-STOP Dr. Parwar, UNICEF representative Aftab, health officials and campaign volunteers were also present during the visit. The Deputy Commissioner mingled with the children and, on their request, posed for photographs.

