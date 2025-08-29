President Summons NA Session On Sept 1
Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday summoned the session of the National Assembly to be held at the Parliament House on Monday, (September 1), at 5:00 p.m.
The President has convened the session under Clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, said a notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat.
