President summons NA session on Sept 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday summoned the session of the National Assembly to be held at the Parliament House on Monday, (September 1), at 5:00 p.m.

The President has convened the session under Clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, said a notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat.