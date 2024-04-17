DC Sets New Rates For Tandoori Roti
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 06:52 PM
In a bid to ease the financial strain on residents, Deputy Commissioner Haripur Khan Muhammad Wednesday announced revised rates for Tandoori Roti (bread)
The decision was made during a special meeting chaired by DC Haripur to address concerns over the affordability of essential food items.
Under the new regulations, a 100-gram Roti will cost Rs 15, while a 200-gram will be priced at Rs 30.
The meeting was attended by key officials including the Additional Deputy Commissioner, District Food Controller, Assistant Food Controller, and representatives from the Naan Bai Association.
During the meeting, the deputy commissioner emphasized the urgent implementation of the new roti rates.
He instructed all Tandoor owners to utilize digital weighing machines to ensure accurate measurements of dough.
Moreover, he underscored the importance of maintaining cleanliness standards in ovens and food stores, while also stressing the need for prominently displaying the bread rates.
