DC Sialkot Assumes Charge Of PERA Force

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 02:30 PM

DC Sialkot assumes charge of PERA force

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali assumed charge as the District Commander

of the PERA (Punjab Encroachment Removal Authority) Force during a ceremony

held on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, DC Saba Asghar said that the PERA Force would play a key role

in promoting public service, ensuring the rule of law, and advancing transparent governance

in line with the Punjab government’s vision.

She emphasized that all actions—particularly in an anti-encroachment drive—would be conducted

strictly on merit. “Implementation of the law will be indiscriminate. However, encroachers will first

be issued notices and given a chance to voluntarily remove violations,” she stated.

Earlier, the deputy commissioner inspected a smartly turned-out contingent of

the PERA Force.

