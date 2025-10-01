DC Sialkot Assumes Charge Of PERA Force
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 02:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali assumed charge as the District Commander
of the PERA (Punjab Encroachment Removal Authority) Force during a ceremony
held on Wednesday.
Addressing the gathering, DC Saba Asghar said that the PERA Force would play a key role
in promoting public service, ensuring the rule of law, and advancing transparent governance
in line with the Punjab government’s vision.
She emphasized that all actions—particularly in an anti-encroachment drive—would be conducted
strictly on merit. “Implementation of the law will be indiscriminate. However, encroachers will first
be issued notices and given a chance to voluntarily remove violations,” she stated.
Earlier, the deputy commissioner inspected a smartly turned-out contingent of
the PERA Force.
