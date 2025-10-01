UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Cyprus On Independence Day
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2025 | 02:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Nikos Christodoulides of the Republic of Cyprus on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Christodoulides on the occasion.
